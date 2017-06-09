  • Search form

Middle-East

Muslim World League announces support for new terror list

ARAB NEWS |
Yusuf al-Qaradawi is an Egyptian Islamic theologian based in Doha.(AFP)

Makkah: The Muslim World League (MWL) has expressed its support for a new terror list announced in a Saudi, Emirati, Bahraini and Egyptian joint-statement early Friday.

The MWL also expressed its support for the inclusion of controversial Muslim Brotherhood cleric Yusuf Qaradawi in the list and said it would terminate his membership in its Islamic Fiqh Council — a select group of Muslim jurists and scholars who meet periodically to discuss issues.

The statement clarified that this classification confirms the commitment of Saudi Arabia and its neighboring countries to fight terrorism and to continue efforts to block funding and support for terrorism.

In declaring this statement, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Bahrain “reaffirm their appreciation of partner states that have supported efforts to counter terrorism, extremism and violence, and call for continued and renewed efforts and cooperation in defeating the scurge of terrorism and its terrible impact on the global community.”

Fifty-nine individuals, including members of the Qatari royal family as well as 12 Qatari entities, were named in the new list.

