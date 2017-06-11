  • Search form

Middle-East

Saudi Arabia to ease curbs on Qatari humanitarian cases

Arab News |
Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. (SPA)

JEDDAH: King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has issued a directive to take into consideration the humanitarian cases of Saudi-Qatari joint families and doing what is necessary to assist.
“The Qatari people are a genuine extension of their brothers in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia .. King Salman addresses the humanitarian cases of Saudi-Qatari joint families, the people of Qatar are in King Salman’s heart,” the statement said.
The statement added that the Ministry of Interior has set up a hotline to receive the cases and take appropriate actions. “Contact Number:
(00966112409111)”


 

Tags: Qatar in crisis King Salman

