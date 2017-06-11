Saudi Arabia to ease curbs on Qatari humanitarian cases

JEDDAH: King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has issued a directive to take into consideration the humanitarian cases of Saudi-Qatari joint families and doing what is necessary to assist.

“The Qatari people are a genuine extension of their brothers in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia .. King Salman addresses the humanitarian cases of Saudi-Qatari joint families, the people of Qatar are in King Salman’s heart,” the statement said.

The statement added that the Ministry of Interior has set up a hotline to receive the cases and take appropriate actions. “Contact Number:

(00966112409111)”

The people of #Qatar are in the heart of King Salman pic.twitter.com/GqQLW3dWtd — وزارة الخارجية (@KSAMOFA) June 11, 2017