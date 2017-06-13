SCTH prepares for first antiquities forum

RIYADH: The Saudi Commission of Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) is preparing to organize the first forum of national antiquities on Nov. 7-9 in Riyadh under the patronage of King Salman, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.



The SCTH will organize the three-day event in cooperation with the King Abdul Aziz Research Center (Darah), the ministries of municipal and rural affairs, culture and information, and education, and other government agencies.

The forum will be under the umbrella of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Program for Care of Cultural Heritage.

SCTH President Prince Sultan bin Salman said the event comes in the framework of care given by the king to all efforts related to national heritage.

It will involve local and foreign archeologists, workshops, initiatives and projects related to antiquities, Prince Sultan added.

The forum aims to raise public awareness of the importance of antiquities, to familiarize attendees with Saudi history, civilization and documentation of archeological work, and to make antiquities a community responsibility.

Papers will be presented spanning the pre-historic era up to the end of the 20th century.

Workshops will address topics such as modern technologies in dealing with antiquities, the role of the media in awareness campaigns, antiquity protection and counterfeiting. There will also be specialized books and documentaries on antiquities.

