Saudi Arabia

Saudi soldier killed in land mine blast in Jazan

MOHAMMED AL-SULAMI |
Members of the Saudi border guard are stationed at a look-out point on the Saudi-Yemeni border, in southwestern Saudi Arabia, in this April 9, 2015 file photo. (AFP)
JEDDAH: A soldier from the Saudi border guards was killed when a land mine exploded in the Jazan district, the Saudi Interior Ministry has confirmed.
Security spokesman Maj. Gen. Mansour Al-Turki said the soldier was part of a patrol in the area on Tuesday morning when the blast happened.
The casualty has been named as Vice Sergeant Mohammed Shami Ali Haddadi, who died upon arrived at the hospital.
An investigation into the incident is being carried out by the border guards in coordination with the Saudi Royal Corps of Engineers.
