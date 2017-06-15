Saudi sentenced to prison for allegiance to Iran

JEDDAH: The Riyadh Specialized Criminal Court on Wednesday issued a preliminary verdict of 13 years in prison against a Saudi found guilty of pledging allegiance to a foreign country (Iran) that has shown hostility to Saudi Arabia.

The defendant was proven guilty of several charges including insulting the Kingdom; describing the country as a tyrant and exerting oppressing people; insulting and cursing Sunni doctrine and its people; cursing and insulting security authorities and describing them with unfit and disrespectful phrases; showing disrespect to the judicial council; possessing pornographic content; and communicating with the terrorist organization Hezbollah via Al-Manar television channel, seeking to work with it.

The prion sentence will be effective from the date of his detention.

He ordered that the devices found in his possession be confiscated, and after serving his term, he is banned from traveling outside the Kingdom for the same length of time as his sentence, in accordance with paragraph 2 of Article 6 of the Travel Documents Law.

