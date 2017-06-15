  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Muslim leaders make call to stop support of extremist groups

RODOLFO C. ESTIMO JR. |
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa. (SPA)
RIYADH: Muslim leaders have called on governments to stop supporting extremist groups and join Saudi-led efforts to confront terrorism.
They made the call in a statement issued during an international seminar entitled “Muslim communities in non-Muslim countries: Rights and duties,” hosted by the Muslim World League (MWL).
The seminar was held at the MWL’s main headquarters in Makkah, and was opened by its Secretary-General Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa.
Leaders praised the outcome of the Arab-Islamic-American Summit held in Riyadh last month, and the Kingdom’s international role in confronting extremism and terrorism.
Al-Issa expressed full support for the objectives of establishing a global center to fight extremist thoughts.
He said it is an extension of the Saudi initiative to spread tolerance, coexistence and moderation.
The final statement called for non-interference in Muslim communities and their relationships with their countries.
It also urged the MWL to establish a global communications center for Muslim minorities to strengthen their relationships with the Islamic world.
