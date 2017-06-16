Eid Al-Fitr holiday begins today for Saudi public sector

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia announced Wednesday that public sector holiday for Eid Al-Fitr has been brought forward a few days.
Public servants will now begin their Eid vacation on Friday instead of next Tuesday, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) citing a directive from King Salman.
Accordingly, all civil and military government officials will enjoy next Sunday and Monday as days off.
