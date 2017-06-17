Jadwa Investment achieves record growth in assets under management in 2016

Jadwa Investment, a leading Saudi Arabian investment management and financial advisory firm, has announced its 2016 full-year financial results. The firm achieved total revenues of SR290.37 million ($77.5 million), representing a 17 percent increase over 2015, and net income of SR109.78 million, a 17 percent increase over the previous year.

Tariq Al-Sudairy, managing director and CEO of Jadwa Investment, said: “Our strong growth in 2016 is a testament of Jadwa’s resilience and strategic discipline in an ever-changing market context. 2016 was also a year in which we achieved an all-time record growth in our assets under management, which reflects our clients’ continued trust in Jadwa’s capability to deliver industry-leading performance. More importantly, we take this as a great responsibility to always adhere to the highest standards of professionalism and prudence, and to consistently act in the best interest of our clients.”

During 2016, Jadwa Investment’s assets under management grew to SR24.7 billion, which represents a record 25 percent increase over year-end 2015. This comes in the context of Jadwa’s three flagship equity funds — Jadwa Saudi Equity Fund, Jadwa GCC Equity Fund, and Jadwa Arab Markets Equity Fund — maintaining their top market ranking since inception. Jadwa also continued to offer an expanded range of investment products to its clients during 2016, including new investment opportunities in the private funds and real estate space.

Looking forward to 2017, the government’s economic reform agenda will be an important driver of Jadwa’s growth strategy. “As we enter a new calendar year, we will continue to expand the scope of our product and service offerings across the investment spectrum in order to address our clients’ evolving requirements and expectations. In particular, we will focus on emerging opportunities from the government’s comprehensive economic reform program, including investment attraction initiatives, privatization plans, and capital market expansion programs,” added Al-Sudairy.

Jadwa Investment offers wide-ranging investment products and services that support both individual and institutional financial goals. With a proven track record in asset management, private funds, private equity, real estate, investment management advisory, and investment banking, Jadwa Investment is a comprehensive financial services firm.

