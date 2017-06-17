Australia — a reliable source of halal beef and lamb

A recent report published by the World Halal Forum states that global trade in halal food is currently estimated to be worth around $700 billion annually.

There is an ever-growing demand for halal food products given the steady growth in the Muslim population across the world.

The halal market is currently worth 16 percent of the entire global food industry and is predicted to rise to 20 percent in the near future.

Australia has been sending their best meat products to the GCC countries for decades.

Saudi Arabia imports 17 percent of its beef, and 62 percent of its sheep meat, from Australia.

Australia, with a local Muslim population of about half a million, has become a world leader in the processing and preparation of halal meat and meat products.

It is a long-trusted supplier of halal beef and lamb to over 100 countries in the world, including Saudi Arabia and most countries in the Middle East.

Mark Morley, senior trade commissioner of Austrade, said: “Saudi Arabia is conscious of the need to provide its citizens with clean, fresh and safe meat products. Particularly, Saudi Arabia needs to know they can trust Australia’s halal certification. Australia has one of the most robust and traceable food certification standards in the world. We are free of many exotic diseases that are common in other parts of the world. As an isolated island, we have one of the strictest regimes for quarantine, which means that Saudi citizens can trust us when we say ‘this meat is halal.’”

Master Chef Tarek, the first master chef from the Middle East, said: “During my last visit to Australia, I was amazed by the strict standards of the Australian farms and slaughter houses. Every halal guideline is carefully adhered to and the halal slaughter is supervised and certified by Islamic organizations and societies working under the Australian Government Authorized Halal Program. You can confidently enjoy your food knowing that that when you buy Australian halal beef and lamb, you are getting clean, safe and 100 percent guaranteed halal meat.”

