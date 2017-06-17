  • Search form

Corporate News

Huawei launches Ramadan campaign ‘Light up your heart’

Arab News
Huawei has launched its Ramadan campaign to support and encourage charitable work during the holy month. The campaign under the slogan of “Light up your heart,” aims to interact with the community and families through competitions on social media platforms with valuable awards from Huawei for winners.
Huawei’s Ramadan food distribution program, which is organized and launched by King Saud University’s Social Responsibility Club, is also part of the campaign.
The program aims to distribute iftar meals to those who are in need, on the streets and traffic signals as well as in selected neighborhoods and Ramadan tents.
Around 100 volunteers are involved in the program across Riyadh, Jeddah and the Eastern Province.
Huawei said the campaign reaffirms the importance of giving and humanitarian work during the holy month and urges people to participate and give generously during Ramadan.
Huawei KSA said such initiatives are one of its key priorities and this is reflected through its participation in programs that come within the framework of corporate social responsibility.
MOST POPULAR