Saudi Arabia: No need for a Turkish military base in the Kingdom

King Salman receives Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister. (SPA)

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has said it cannot allow Turkey to establish a base in the Kingdom, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
An official Saudi source said the Kingdom has no need for a Turkish base in the country and Saudi military capabilities are at the best ever level, with great participation abroad, including at Turkey’s own Incirlik military base.
The Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in the Kingdom and met King Salman in Makkah on Friday. He left Saturday.

