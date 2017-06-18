  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

KAU to analyze extremist discourse on social media

ARAB NEWS |
KAU President Abdulrahman Al-Youbi, center, witnesses the signature ceremony between PKAFM head Alhasan Almnakharah, left, and ELI Dean Abdullah Al-Bargi, right, at King Abdul Aziz University (KAU) in Jeddah.

JEDDAH: The English Language Institute (ELI) and the Prince Khaled Al-Faisal Center for Moderation (PKAFM) at King Abdul Aziz University (KAU) have signed a deal to establish an academic unit to investigate and analyze extremist discourse on social media.
The agreement was signed in the presence and under the patronage of KAU President Abdulrahman Al-Youbi, PKAFM head Alhasan Almnakharah and ELI Dean Abdullah Al-Bargi.
Al-Youbi expressed his appreciation and support for the two KAU organizations in their quest to help realize the goals of the new unit.
Empowered with corpus linguistics and discourse analysis tools, the unit aims to research and analyze the use and techniques of extremist discourse on social media.
It will provide periodic research reports to KAU authorities, along with suggestions on how to combat and address deviant ideologies.
Almnakharah said the PKAFM’s role is to promote moderation as a core Islamic principle.
“The Center is a national project with noble goals calling for full support from society,” he added.
“Further work remains to be done, and there are additional agreements to be signed in order to allow the Center to achieve its mission.”
Al-Bargi said he was thrilled about “exploring the nefarious war of words against moderation.”
The ELI has the knowledge, experience and expertise to decode the complex linguistic realities of extremist discourse, he added.
“Language is meant to facilitate human interaction and understanding for a better quality of life. It should always be used in this way.”

