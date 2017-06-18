OIC condemns Houthi attacks on KSRelief, UAE shipments

JEDDAH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Saturday condemned attacks by Houthi militias against trucks belonging to the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSRelief) and a UAE ship carrying medical aid.

The secretary-general of the organization, Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, called on the international community, represented by the UN Security Council, to take necessary measures against the rebels and pressure them to abide by resolutions of international legitimacy.

The Center on Tuesday said that three of its trucks were blown up while preparing to distribute food relief in the city of Marib.

Sources inside Yemen said that the rebels recently detained a number of convoys carrying relief materials allocated for 12 directorates of the province of Taiz, as well as aid destined to the province of Hajah for displaced persons.

