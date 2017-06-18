  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 29 min 12 sec ago

You are here

World

Update

Huge Portugal forest fires kill 62

AFP |
Portuguese National Republican Guard firefighters work to stop a forest fire from reaching the village of Avelar, central Portugal, at sunrise Sunday, June 18 2017. A number of people have been killed in forest fires in central Portugal, many of them trapped in their cars as flames swept over a road Saturday evening. (AP)
Firefighters rest during a wildfire at Penela, Coimbra, central Portugal, on June 18, 2017. A wildfire in central Portugal killed at least 25 people and injured 16 others, most of them burning to death in their cars, the government said on June 18, 2017. Several hundred firefighters and 160 vehicles were dispatched late on June 17 to tackle the blaze, which broke out in the afternoon in the municipality of Pedrogao Grande before spreading fast across several fronts. (AFP)
2 photos
PORTUGAL: Raging forest fires in Portugal have killed at least 62 people, most of whom burnt to death in their cars, the government said Sunday, in one of the worst such disasters in recent history.
The fire broke out on Saturday in the municipality of Pedrogao Grande in central Portugal, before spreading fast across several fronts.
On Sunday afternoon, nearly 900 firefighters and 300 vehicles were still battling the blaze as scenes of devastation could be seen around the town.
“Unfortunately, this seems to be the greatest tragedy we have seen in recent years in terms of forest fires,” said a visibly moved Prime Minister Antonio Costa, who declared three days of mourning starting on Sunday.
The flowing expanse of hills situated between Pedrogao Grande, Figueiro do Vinhos to the west and Castanheira de Pera to the north, which 24 hours before had glowed bright green with eucalyptus plants and pine trees, were completely gutted by the flames.
A thick layer of white smoke hovered over either side of a national motorway for a distance of about 20 kilometers (12 miles), as blackened trees leaned listlessly over charred soil.
A burnt-out car sat outside partly destroyed and abandoned houses, while a few meters away police in face masks surrounded the corpse of a man hidden under a white sheet.
Secretary of State for the Interior Jorge Gomes said 62 people burned to death, mostly trapped in their cars engulfed by flames in the Leiria region.
“It is difficult to say if they were fleeing the flames or were taken by surprise,” he said.
More than 50 people were injured, five critically, including one child and four firefighters.
“The number of fatalities could still rise,” Costa said. “The priority now is to save those people who could still be in danger.”
The European Union said it would provide firefighting planes following a request from Lisbon.
“France has offered three planes through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism and they will be quickly sent to assist the local emergency efforts,” EU Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides said.
Portugal was sweltering under a severe heatwave over the weekend, with temperatures topping 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in several regions.

About 60 forest fires broke out across the country during the night, with around 1,700 firefighters battling to put them out.
“The fire is still raging on four fronts,” Gomes said, two spreading “violently.”
Dry thunderstorms were thought to have been the cause, according to the prime minister.
A number of villages were affected by the main fire and homes were evacuated. Some were sheltered in neighboring areas.
Officials were not immediately able to comment on the extent of the damage.
Spain dispatched two water-bombing planes on Sunday to aid the Portuguese fire service, Costa said.
Dozens of people who fled their homes were taken in by residents of the nearby municipality of Ansiao.
“There are people who arrived saying they didn’t want to die in their homes, which were surrounded by flames,” Ansiao resident Ricardo Tristao told reporters.
President Marcelo Rebelo went to the Leiria region to meet families of the victims, saying he was “sharing their pain in the name of all the Portuguese people.”
Firefighters did “all they could” when faced with the blaze, he said.
Pope Francis began his Angelus prayer by invoking the tragedy.
“I express my closeness to the beloved people of Portugal following the devastating fire,” Francis said. “Let’s pray in silence.”
Portugal was hit by a series of fires last year which devastated more than 100,000 hectares (1,000 square kilometers) of the mainland.
Fires on the tourist island of Madeira in August killed three people, while over the course of 2016 around 40 homes were destroyed and 5,400 hectares of land burned.

PORTUGAL: Raging forest fires in Portugal have killed at least 62 people, most of whom burnt to death in their cars, the government said Sunday, in one of the worst such disasters in recent history.
The fire broke out on Saturday in the municipality of Pedrogao Grande in central Portugal, before spreading fast across several fronts.
On Sunday afternoon, nearly 900 firefighters and 300 vehicles were still battling the blaze as scenes of devastation could be seen around the town.
“Unfortunately, this seems to be the greatest tragedy we have seen in recent years in terms of forest fires,” said a visibly moved Prime Minister Antonio Costa, who declared three days of mourning starting on Sunday.
The flowing expanse of hills situated between Pedrogao Grande, Figueiro do Vinhos to the west and Castanheira de Pera to the north, which 24 hours before had glowed bright green with eucalyptus plants and pine trees, were completely gutted by the flames.
A thick layer of white smoke hovered over either side of a national motorway for a distance of about 20 kilometers (12 miles), as blackened trees leaned listlessly over charred soil.
A burnt-out car sat outside partly destroyed and abandoned houses, while a few meters away police in face masks surrounded the corpse of a man hidden under a white sheet.
Secretary of State for the Interior Jorge Gomes said 62 people burned to death, mostly trapped in their cars engulfed by flames in the Leiria region.
“It is difficult to say if they were fleeing the flames or were taken by surprise,” he said.
More than 50 people were injured, five critically, including one child and four firefighters.
“The number of fatalities could still rise,” Costa said. “The priority now is to save those people who could still be in danger.”
The European Union said it would provide firefighting planes following a request from Lisbon.
“France has offered three planes through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism and they will be quickly sent to assist the local emergency efforts,” EU Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides said.
Portugal was sweltering under a severe heatwave over the weekend, with temperatures topping 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in several regions.

About 60 forest fires broke out across the country during the night, with around 1,700 firefighters battling to put them out.
“The fire is still raging on four fronts,” Gomes said, two spreading “violently.”
Dry thunderstorms were thought to have been the cause, according to the prime minister.
A number of villages were affected by the main fire and homes were evacuated. Some were sheltered in neighboring areas.
Officials were not immediately able to comment on the extent of the damage.
Spain dispatched two water-bombing planes on Sunday to aid the Portuguese fire service, Costa said.
Dozens of people who fled their homes were taken in by residents of the nearby municipality of Ansiao.
“There are people who arrived saying they didn’t want to die in their homes, which were surrounded by flames,” Ansiao resident Ricardo Tristao told reporters.
President Marcelo Rebelo went to the Leiria region to meet families of the victims, saying he was “sharing their pain in the name of all the Portuguese people.”
Firefighters did “all they could” when faced with the blaze, he said.
Pope Francis began his Angelus prayer by invoking the tragedy.
“I express my closeness to the beloved people of Portugal following the devastating fire,” Francis said. “Let’s pray in silence.”
Portugal was hit by a series of fires last year which devastated more than 100,000 hectares (1,000 square kilometers) of the mainland.
Fires on the tourist island of Madeira in August killed three people, while over the course of 2016 around 40 homes were destroyed and 5,400 hectares of land burned.

Tags: Portugal fire

Comments

MORE FROM World

Ongoing

Macron wins huge parliamentary majority: polls

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist party and its allies are on track for a huge...

Tensions flare in Zambia as critics see slide to ‘dictatorship’

LUSAKA: Nearly a year after coming to power in a contested election, Zambian President Edgar Lungu...

Macron wins huge parliamentary majority: polls
Tensions flare in Zambia as critics see slide to ‘dictatorship’
Daesh threat in Southeast Asia raises alarm in Washington
Philippines eyes truce with communist rebels amid siege
Trump using ‘Cold War rhetoric’ on Cuba, says Russia
UK minister Leadsom says possible to strike Brexit deal in time frame
Latest News
Live
Taraweeh prayer from Makkah
11756 views
Ongoing
Macron wins huge parliamentary majority: polls
18 views
China-backed AIIB touts growth, sustainability
10 views
Senegal’s corner shops go digital to track trade
11 views
Airbus A380 upgrade waits in the wings at Paris Airshow
42 views
Amazon deal seen as disruptor of grocery business
11 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR