Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, Baghdad join forces to confront extremism, terrorism

ARAB NEWS |
King Salman receives Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi in Jeddah on June 19, 2017. (SPA)
King Salman holds talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi (left) in Jeddah on June 19, 2017. (SPA)
JEDDAH: At the invitation of King Salman, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi paid an official visit to Saudi Arabia on Monday.
They held talks attended by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif and senior officials from both countries.
They exchanged views on ways to develop bilateral relations and cooperation in all areas for the good of both countries and their peoples.
They also discussed regional and international issues of common concern.
Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also held talks with Al-Abadi.
Both sides highlighted the bonds between the two countries and peoples, and expressed happiness over improving bilateral relations.
They also stressed the importance of regular visits by officials and business people from both countries. They discussed political and security challenges facing Arab and Islamic nations, and agreed to intensify joint action to confront these challenges, particularly extremism and terrorism and their sources of funding.
The two countries agreed to establish a coordination council to bolster ties and cooperation in various fields, and to follow up on implementation of agreements and memorandums of understanding.
Al-Abadi expressed his government’s appreciation to the Kingdom for its support for reconstruction efforts in Iraq.
He commended King Salman and the Saudi government for their care of the Two Holy Mosques and services to pilgrims, Umrah performers and visitors.
Al-Abadi also expressed thanks and appreciation for the warm reception and generous hospitality accorded to him and his delegation.

