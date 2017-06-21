  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia names new interior minister

Arab News |
Newly appointed interior minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif.

JEDDAH: A Saudi royal decree was issued Wednesday morning appointing Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif as interior minister after Prince Mohammed bin Naif was relieved of his role as the interior minister.
Born Nov. 4, 1983, he is the youngest ever interior minister to serve.
The prince graduated from Dhahran Private School.
He is the eldest son of the Eastern Province governor, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz and has four sons: Naif, Ahmed, Saud and Mohammed.
Armed with a law degree from King Saud University, Abdulaziz bin Saud first chose to explore the private sector for several years before serving as a member of the Supreme Committee for the Prince Naif Bin Abdulaziz Award for the Prophetic Sunnah and Contemporary Islamic Studies, in addition to the Scientific Committee of the Award.

Previous posts
The 34-year-old prince has been appointed to several posts throughout his life, most recently serving for two years as adviser to the former interior minister, Prince Mohammed bin Naif.
After King Salman came to power, Prince Abdulaziz was appointed as an adviser to the Royal Court in various departments.
Prince Abdulaziz has worked in the political division for six months, then as an adviser to the Defense Ministry.

MOST POPULAR