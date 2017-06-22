  • Search form

  • Prince Mohammed bin Naif leads Saudis into pledging allegiance to new crown prince

Saudi Arabia

Prince Mohammed bin Naif leads Saudis into pledging allegiance to new crown prince

ARAB NEWS |
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, left, kisses the hand of Prince Mohammed bin Naif at Al-Safa Palace in Makkah on Wednesday. (SPA)

JEDDAH: Former Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif led Saudis into pledging allegiance to the new Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday.
Prince Mohammed bin Naif pledged allegiance to the new crown prince at Al-Safa Palace.
In a viral video that has been circulated widely on social media, Prince Mohammed bin Naif is seen pledging allegiance to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen expressed his congratulations to King Salman over this choice, given Prince Mohammed’s experience, wisdom and vision in the management of the affairs of the Kingdom, his dedication to the service of his religion, nation and Ummah, and his commitment to taking far-reaching steps on joint actions in the interest of the Islamic world.
Sheikh Mohammad Abdulkarim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Makkah-based Muslim World League (MWL), described the appointment of the new crown prince as successful and promising given the national and international prestige Mohammed bin Salman enjoys.
In a statement issued Wednesday, Al-Issa said Prince Mohammed bin Salman had always served his religion first, and his country, king and nation second.
Head of the Council of Pakistanis Scholars Sheikh Al-Hafiz Mohammad Taher Mahmoud Ashrafi, backed the royal decree and said that the appointment is a wise step taken by King Salman and Saudi Arabia’s Allegiance Council, as Prince Mohammed is known for his ethics and leadership, as seen in Vision 2030.

