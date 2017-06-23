Arab states send Qatar 13 demands to end crisis, official says

DUBAI: Four Arab states boycotting Qatar have sent Doha a list of 13 demands to be met if ties are to be restored, an official of one of the four countries said.

The list compiled by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt and Bahrain makes various demands relating to Qatari media and government policy, according to news agencies Reuters and the Associated Press.

The list was handed over to Qatar by Kuwait, which is mediating in the dispute.