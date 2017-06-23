  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Middle-East
  • Arab states send Qatar 13 demands to end crisis, official says

Middle-East

Arab states send Qatar 13 demands to end crisis, official says

Arab News |
People sit on the corniche in Doha, Qatar. (REUTERS)

DUBAI: Four Arab states boycotting Qatar have sent Doha a list of 13 demands to be met if ties are to be restored, an official of one of the four countries said.
The list compiled by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt and Bahrain makes various demands relating to Qatari media and government policy, according to news agencies Reuters and the Associated Press.

The list was handed over to Qatar by Kuwait, which is mediating in the dispute.

Related Articles

DUBAI: Four Arab states boycotting Qatar have sent Doha a list of 13 demands to be met if ties are to be restored, an official of one of the four countries said.
The list compiled by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt and Bahrain makes various demands relating to Qatari media and government policy, according to news agencies Reuters and the Associated Press.

The list was handed over to Qatar by Kuwait, which is mediating in the dispute.

Tags: Qatar Crisis 13 demands

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Qatar firms cancel expat leave, restrict travel after Arab rift

DOHA: Expatriates working for Qatar Petroleum and other organizations said on Thursday their...

Arab states send Qatar 13 demands to end crisis, official says

DUBAI: Four Arab states boycotting Qatar have sent Doha a list of 13 demands to be met if ties...

Qatar firms cancel expat leave, restrict travel after Arab rift
Arab states send Qatar 13 demands to end crisis, official says
Mosul ‘liberation’ in a few days: Iraqi PM
Egypt’s police kill 7 involved in violence against Christians
Turkey and Russia to deploy in Syria’s Idlib: Turkey
Timeline: Militant destruction in Iraq and Syria
Latest News
UK Muslim woman sues employer after he claims black hijab has ‘terror affiliations’
92 views
Qatar firms cancel expat leave, restrict travel after Arab rift
1035 views
Russian navy launched missile strikes on Daesh target in Syria — RIA
177 views
Arab states send Qatar 13 demands to end crisis, official says
2032 views
Myanmar’s Muslims mark Ramadan out in the cold
549 views
EU sure about that hat, your majesty?
125 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR