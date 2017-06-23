Saudi Arabia’s crown prince gives $66.7m in aid for cholera outbreak in Yemen

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has announced a donation of $66.7 million to UNICEF, the World Health Organization (WHO) and their partners to respond to the outbreak of cholera in Yemen.

The amount had been requested by UNICEF and WHO as the total funding needed to respond effectively to the cholera situation in Yemen, through a combination of water, sanitation and health care activities.

The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSRelief) will work with UNICEF, WHO and their partners to activate the new initiative, starting immediately.

The donation is an initiative of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and accelerates the Kingdom’s substantial humanitarian efforts in Yemen.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, adviser at the Royal Court and general supervisor of KSRelief, said: “Saudi Arabia is committed to working closely with our aid partners to effectively address the cholera and general humanitarian situation in Yemen. We have listened to the call from UNICEF and WHO for an immediate donation of $66.7 million to address cholera specifically, and have acted accordingly.

“We will continue to work with our partners across a broad range of humanitarian and relief efforts for the people of Yemen.”