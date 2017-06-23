  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 22 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Saudi Arabia’s crown prince gives $66.7m in aid for cholera outbreak in Yemen

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince gives $66.7m in aid for cholera outbreak in Yemen

Arab News |
Prince Mohammed bin Salman, crown prince of Saudi Arabia. (SPA)

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has announced a donation of $66.7 million to UNICEF, the World Health Organization (WHO) and their partners to respond to the outbreak of cholera in Yemen.

The amount had been requested by UNICEF and WHO as the total funding needed to respond effectively to the cholera situation in Yemen, through a combination of water, sanitation and health care activities.

The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSRelief) will work with UNICEF, WHO and their partners to activate the new initiative, starting immediately.

The donation is an initiative of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and accelerates the Kingdom’s substantial humanitarian efforts in Yemen.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, adviser at the Royal Court and general supervisor of KSRelief, said: “Saudi Arabia is committed to working closely with our aid partners to effectively address the cholera and general humanitarian situation in Yemen. We have listened to the call from UNICEF and WHO for an immediate donation of $66.7 million to address cholera specifically, and have acted accordingly.

“We will continue to work with our partners across a broad range of humanitarian and relief efforts for the people of Yemen.”

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has announced a donation of $66.7 million to UNICEF, the World Health Organization (WHO) and their partners to respond to the outbreak of cholera in Yemen.

The amount had been requested by UNICEF and WHO as the total funding needed to respond effectively to the cholera situation in Yemen, through a combination of water, sanitation and health care activities.

The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSRelief) will work with UNICEF, WHO and their partners to activate the new initiative, starting immediately.

The donation is an initiative of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and accelerates the Kingdom’s substantial humanitarian efforts in Yemen.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, adviser at the Royal Court and general supervisor of KSRelief, said: “Saudi Arabia is committed to working closely with our aid partners to effectively address the cholera and general humanitarian situation in Yemen. We have listened to the call from UNICEF and WHO for an immediate donation of $66.7 million to address cholera specifically, and have acted accordingly.

“We will continue to work with our partners across a broad range of humanitarian and relief efforts for the people of Yemen.”

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince gives $66.7m in aid for cholera outbreak in Yemen

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has announced a donation of $66.7 million to UNICEF, the World Health...

Saudi Supreme Court urges sighting of Shawwal crescent on Saturday

RIYADH: With the call of the Supreme Court to sight the Shawwal crescent on Saturday, mosques are...

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince gives $66.7m in aid for cholera outbreak in Yemen
Saudi Supreme Court urges sighting of Shawwal crescent on Saturday
Hospital opened to serve Grand Mosque visitors
Prince Faisal launches creative platform for jewelry trade
SCTH gears up for Souq Okaz festival
Mohammed bin Salman named crown prince
Latest News
Saudi Arabia’s crown prince gives $66.7m in aid for cholera outbreak in Yemen
26 views
London mosque driver charged with ‘terrorism-related murder’
11 views
Ramadan earns prime spot on Gulf fashion calendar
19 views
Taliban leader: Afghan war will end only when NATO leaves
162 views
Twitter, Sela Sport partner to stream 2017 Arab Championship matches
24 views
New York mosque receives letter threatening a ‘massacre on a scale never seen’
337 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR