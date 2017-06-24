  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Over 1 million lab tests conducted on pilgrims at Makkah hospitals during Ramadan

Saudi Arabia

Over 1 million lab tests conducted on pilgrims at Makkah hospitals during Ramadan

MOHAMMED RASOOLDEEN |
An ambulance team takes a patient to the Umm Al-Qura University hospital in Makkah. (SPA file photo)

RIYADH: More than 1 million laboratory tests were conducted on pilgrims at Makkah hospitals during Ramadan, the Ministry of Health announced here on Friday.
According to figures revealed by the ministry, a total of 362,457 samples were received and 1 million clinical reports were disbursed by these hospitals during Ramadan.
An official from the ministry said that during the same period, blood banks in Makkah received 6,498 units of blood from voluntary donors among citizens and expatriates.
Meanwhile, the ministry declared that the Umrah season during Ramadan this year was free from epidemic diseases in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah. A preventive plan set in place by the Agency for Public Health involved measures for disease prevention, surveillance and quick response to cases that could develop into epidemiological outbreaks.
The Makkah Health Affairs General Directorate has harnessed all capabilities for serving pilgrims around the clock. Health services are provided by the holy city’s seven hospitals, as well as King Abdullah Medical City, Ajyad and Al-Noor hospitals.
Millions of local and foreign pilgrims visit the holy mosque in Makkah for Umrah and Haj pilgrimages. The Ministry of Health implements a strategic program every year for Haj and Umrah seasons to cater the health needs of visitors.
According to the Makkah Health Affairs General Directorate, hospital and health facilities in Makkah treated 50,000 emergency cases during the first three weeks of the holy month. More than 5,000 patients were admitted to Makkah hospitals during this period, 27,000 patients were treated in clinics; and over 600 babies were delivered.

RIYADH: More than 1 million laboratory tests were conducted on pilgrims at Makkah hospitals during Ramadan, the Ministry of Health announced here on Friday.
According to figures revealed by the ministry, a total of 362,457 samples were received and 1 million clinical reports were disbursed by these hospitals during Ramadan.
An official from the ministry said that during the same period, blood banks in Makkah received 6,498 units of blood from voluntary donors among citizens and expatriates.
Meanwhile, the ministry declared that the Umrah season during Ramadan this year was free from epidemic diseases in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah. A preventive plan set in place by the Agency for Public Health involved measures for disease prevention, surveillance and quick response to cases that could develop into epidemiological outbreaks.
The Makkah Health Affairs General Directorate has harnessed all capabilities for serving pilgrims around the clock. Health services are provided by the holy city’s seven hospitals, as well as King Abdullah Medical City, Ajyad and Al-Noor hospitals.
Millions of local and foreign pilgrims visit the holy mosque in Makkah for Umrah and Haj pilgrimages. The Ministry of Health implements a strategic program every year for Haj and Umrah seasons to cater the health needs of visitors.
According to the Makkah Health Affairs General Directorate, hospital and health facilities in Makkah treated 50,000 emergency cases during the first three weeks of the holy month. More than 5,000 patients were admitted to Makkah hospitals during this period, 27,000 patients were treated in clinics; and over 600 babies were delivered.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Eid Al-Fitr celebrations slated for Madinah

MADINAH: Under the directives of Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman, government agencies are...

Terror plot aimed at Makkah's Grand Mosque foiled

MAKKAH: Security forces on Friday succeeded in thwarting an imminent terrorist act targeting the...

Eid Al-Fitr celebrations slated for Madinah
Terror plot aimed at Makkah's Grand Mosque foiled
Saudi Arabia's Crown prince donates $66.7m to fight cholera outbreak in Yemen
Friday sermon: Imams of the Two Holy Mosques remind Muslims of Zakat Al-Fitr
Tons of unhygienic foods seized during Ramadan
Over 1 million lab tests conducted on pilgrims at Makkah hospitals during Ramadan
Latest News
CIA knew in August that Putin sought to boost Trump: report
130 views
Eid Al-Fitr celebrations slated for Madinah
1381 views
Noose tightens: Russia fires missiles at Daesh from Mediterranean
405 views
Turkey welcomes US weapons pledge
292 views
El-Sisi pardons 502 prisoners including well-known tycoon
498 views
May’s Brexit rights offer disappoints EU leaders
150 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR