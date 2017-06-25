Saudia named world’s ‘Most Improved Airline’

Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) has been named the “Most Improved Airline” at the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2017 ceremony. The event took place on Tuesday at the Musée de l’Air et de l’Espace at Le Bourget Airport in Paris, France.

The airline achieved the highest upward rating improvement across the different survey categories.

In the main survey, Saudia moved close to the top-50 airlines, and the airline was placed fifth in the Middle East staff service category.

Saudia’s global ranking now stands at 51st worldwide, an improvement of 40 percent in a single year (the airline was ranked 82nd and 84th in 2016 and 2015, respectively).

Saudi Arabian Airlines Dir. Gen. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser received the award at the Skytrax ceremony.

He said: “It is an honor to be here to receive this award on behalf of the entire Saudia team which has demonstrated exceptional commitment to build on Saudia’s strong aviation history as one of the founding air transport carriers in the Middle East. “As part of the airline’s SV2020 Strategy & Transformation Plan, Saudia has invested in new aircraft, product innovation and service enhancements with a single purpose — to provide all of our guests with the highest level of hospitality and comfort in the skies,” Al-Jasser added.

Previously, Saudia was awarded the “World’s Best Economy Class Seat,” along with the “World’s Best First Class Amenity Kit” at the 2014 Skytrax World Airline Awards. In that same year, Skytrax upgraded Saudia’s rating from a three-star to a four-star carrier.

Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax, said: “Saudia had an extremely good year in the 2017 awards survey and improved its global standing across several different survey areas. Whether first, business or economy class, passengers clearly saw tangible upgrades to the product and service quality, and staff at Saudia should be very proud of this fantastic achievement.”

Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) has been named the “Most Improved Airline” at the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2017 ceremony. The event took place on Tuesday at the Musée de l’Air et de l’Espace at Le Bourget Airport in Paris, France.

The airline achieved the highest upward rating improvement across the different survey categories.

In the main survey, Saudia moved close to the top-50 airlines, and the airline was placed fifth in the Middle East staff service category.

Saudia’s global ranking now stands at 51st worldwide, an improvement of 40 percent in a single year (the airline was ranked 82nd and 84th in 2016 and 2015, respectively).

Saudi Arabian Airlines Dir. Gen. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser received the award at the Skytrax ceremony.

He said: “It is an honor to be here to receive this award on behalf of the entire Saudia team which has demonstrated exceptional commitment to build on Saudia’s strong aviation history as one of the founding air transport carriers in the Middle East. “As part of the airline’s SV2020 Strategy & Transformation Plan, Saudia has invested in new aircraft, product innovation and service enhancements with a single purpose — to provide all of our guests with the highest level of hospitality and comfort in the skies,” Al-Jasser added.

Previously, Saudia was awarded the “World’s Best Economy Class Seat,” along with the “World’s Best First Class Amenity Kit” at the 2014 Skytrax World Airline Awards. In that same year, Skytrax upgraded Saudia’s rating from a three-star to a four-star carrier.

Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax, said: “Saudia had an extremely good year in the 2017 awards survey and improved its global standing across several different survey areas. Whether first, business or economy class, passengers clearly saw tangible upgrades to the product and service quality, and staff at Saudia should be very proud of this fantastic achievement.”