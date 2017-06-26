BlackBerry announces security enhancements to its enterprise software platform

BlackBerry Limited has announced productivity and security enhancements to its enterprise software platform designed to power the Enterprise of Things.

With an estimated 20.8 billion connected devices by 2020, the Internet of Things (IoT) is transforming how we live, and the Enterprise of Things is transforming how we work.

As part of BlackBerry Secure, the most secure and comprehensive platform to connect people, devices, processes and systems, BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite provides secure management policies and controls across key platforms (iOS, Android, Windows 10, macOS and Samsung Knox) and device ownership models such as BYOD and corporate-owned. It can be delivered on premises, as a cloud service, and now includes the following features to improve productivity and security:

• Manage and secure Microsoft Office 365 mobile applications

• Access business data on unmanaged laptops

• Provide in-line comments, @mentions and DocuSign

• Leverage application analytics

• Manage more wearables

“The explosion of devices and consumer applications is making it increasingly difficult for enterprises to balance information security and compliance with productivity and connectivity,” said Billy Ho, executive vice president of enterprise software at BlackBerry. “MDM and EMM are simply not enough, which is why we offer a Unified Endpoint Management platform that lets companies secure and manage these devices, plus the associated applications. By making it easier to use, we are removing one of the biggest IT challenges — getting employees to use corporate applications.”

The company’s security is trusted by organizations in government, defense, intelligence and other environments with the most stringent security requirements. In addition to more than 80 security certifications, BlackBerry was once again named a leader in Gartner’s June 2017 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Mobility Management Suites. This year, the company was one of four EMM vendors to be positioned in the leaders’ quadrant. BlackBerry also received the highest score in all six use cases of Gartner’s August 2016 “Critical Capabilities for High-Security Mobility Management” report.

