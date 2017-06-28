No negotiations over Qatari demands: Saudi FM

JEDDAH/WASHINGTON: Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday there will be no negotiations over the demands made to Qatar to stop supporting terror, Al-Ekhbariya TV reported.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir was referring to a list of demands Qatar would need to fulfill to ease concerns of Arab states over the country’s role in terror funding.

Al-Jubeir reiterated Saudi Arabia's demands as US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson held talks with the Qatari foreign minister on the Gulf states crisis.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir, who was also in Washington, was unbudging amid attempts by US and Kuwaiti diplomats to mediate the row which has left Qatar isolated under a trade and diplomatic embargo set by its Gulf Arab neighbors.

“Our demands on Qatar are non-negotiable. It’s now up to Qatar to end its support for extremism and terrorism,” Jubeir said via Twitter.

Riyadh has laid down a list of 13 demands for Qatar, included the closure of Al-Jazeera, a downgrade of diplomatic ties with Iran and the shutdown of a Turkish military base in the emirate.

Shortly after Jubeir’s comments, Tillerson met with Qatar’s top diplomat Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

He was to meet later with Kuwait Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Sabah, who has sought to work resolve the standoff.

State Department Spokeswoman Heather Nauert said talks would continue through the week.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain announced on June 5 they were suspending all ties with Qatar, accusing it of support for extremist groups — a claim Doha denies.

They have also closed their airspace to Qatari carriers and blocked the emirate’s only land border, a vital route for its food imports.

Qatar is home to the largest US base in the region, Al-Udeid. Bahrain is home to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet.

The US and Saudi militaries work closely together as well.

(With input from AFP)

JEDDAH/WASHINGTON: Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday there will be no negotiations over the demands made to Qatar to stop supporting terror, Al-Ekhbariya TV reported.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir was referring to a list of demands Qatar would need to fulfill to ease concerns of Arab states over the country’s role in terror funding.

Al-Jubeir reiterated Saudi Arabia's demands as US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson held talks with the Qatari foreign minister on the Gulf states crisis.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir, who was also in Washington, was unbudging amid attempts by US and Kuwaiti diplomats to mediate the row which has left Qatar isolated under a trade and diplomatic embargo set by its Gulf Arab neighbors.

“Our demands on Qatar are non-negotiable. It’s now up to Qatar to end its support for extremism and terrorism,” Jubeir said via Twitter.

Riyadh has laid down a list of 13 demands for Qatar, included the closure of Al-Jazeera, a downgrade of diplomatic ties with Iran and the shutdown of a Turkish military base in the emirate.

Shortly after Jubeir’s comments, Tillerson met with Qatar’s top diplomat Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

He was to meet later with Kuwait Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Sabah, who has sought to work resolve the standoff.

State Department Spokeswoman Heather Nauert said talks would continue through the week.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain announced on June 5 they were suspending all ties with Qatar, accusing it of support for extremist groups — a claim Doha denies.

They have also closed their airspace to Qatari carriers and blocked the emirate’s only land border, a vital route for its food imports.

Qatar is home to the largest US base in the region, Al-Udeid. Bahrain is home to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet.

The US and Saudi militaries work closely together as well.

(With input from AFP)