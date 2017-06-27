  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Saudi academic wins highest award for Arabic-language teaching

Associate professor of applied languages at King Saud University (KSU), Hasan bin Mohammed Al-Shumrani, receives the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Award for Arabic-Language. (SPA)
RIYADH: Associate professor of applied languages at King Saud University (KSU), Hasan bin Mohammed Al-Shumrani, has won the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Award for Arabic Language.
Al-Shumrani received the award in recognition of his interactive initiative for non-Arabic-speaking people. He supervised the launch of the project at KSU in 2012. So far 40,000 people have benefitted from the program.
The Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Award for Arabic Language is considered the highest award in the field. It was launched by Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum. The award is aimed at promoting the language and encouraging those working on it.
On this occasion, the rector of KSU, Badran bin Abdul Rahman Al-Omar, said he appreciated the efforts of Al-Shumrani on his supervision of the scheme.
Al-Omar considered the award represented a national achievement that made the Kingdom feel proud.
