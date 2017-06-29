  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Makkah governor praises officials on successful Umrah season

MOHAMMED RASOOLDEEN |
Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal meets officials at his palace in Makkah. (SPA)

RIYADH: Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, chairman of the Central Haj Committee, commended officials for the recently completed successful Umrah season.
Some 3 million worshippers, including more than 2 million local and foreign pilgrims, visited the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah.
In a strategic plan implemented by the committee, the ministries of interior, health, Umrah and Haj, Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, civil defense and other private sector organizations took part in the program. The governor praised the performance of all personnel and volunteers on duty in serving the guests of Allah.
Prince Abdullah bin Bandar, deputy governor of the Makkah region, thanked all security sectors and personnel for their tireless efforts and hard work during the Umrah season over Ramadan.
Director of the civil defense in the Makkah region Maj. Gen. Salim bin Marzooq Al-Mutrafi pointed out that much of the work was done by well-trained volunteers. He appreciated these outstanding efforts, which included workers in many medical and engineering fields.

MOST POPULAR