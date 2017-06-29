  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 45 min 49 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • No NATO combat role in Afghanistan: Stoltenberg

World

No NATO combat role in Afghanistan: Stoltenberg

AFP |
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg addresses a news conference ahead of a NATO defense ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. (REUTERS)
BRUSSELS: NATO allies will increase troop numbers in Afghanistan to help the government battle a resurgent Taliban but there is no question of returning to a combat role, the alliance’s chief Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday.
NATO ended its longest-ever military operation in 2014 when it handed over frontline duties to the Afghan military and took on an advice and training mission, but recent Taliban gains have dented hopes of a quick end to the war.
As he arrived for a defense ministers meeting in Brussels to discuss the issue, Stoltenberg said the 29 NATO allies were considering an increase of several thousand soldiers.
“I can confirm we will increase our presence in Afghanistan,” he said.
“We have to understand this is about training, assistance, advice... It is not to conduct combat operations but to help the Afghans fight.”
Additional troops now could help bolster Afghan special forces, improve Kabul’s air force to provide ground support and evacuations, and step up officer training, he added.
Stoltenberg did not give exact figures but diplomatic sources say an increase of up to 3,000 troops is under consideration.
The alliance currently has about 13,500 soldiers in what is known as the Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, of which half are from the US.
US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is due to brief the allies later Thursday but Stoltenberg said he did not expect him to give specific troop numbers.
“We will look into how we together can... have enough troops to help the government and break the stalemate and so lay the ground for a political solution,” Stoltenberg said.
Separately, British Defense Minister Michael Fallon said London would provide just under 100 troops, on top of 500 already in Afghanistan.
Like Stoltenberg, Fallon emphasised that the troops would have no combat role and that the deployment was needed to help Afghanistan combat terrorism which threatened regions across the globe, including Europe.
“There is every incentive to stay the course,” he said.
BRUSSELS: NATO allies will increase troop numbers in Afghanistan to help the government battle a resurgent Taliban but there is no question of returning to a combat role, the alliance’s chief Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday.
NATO ended its longest-ever military operation in 2014 when it handed over frontline duties to the Afghan military and took on an advice and training mission, but recent Taliban gains have dented hopes of a quick end to the war.
As he arrived for a defense ministers meeting in Brussels to discuss the issue, Stoltenberg said the 29 NATO allies were considering an increase of several thousand soldiers.
“I can confirm we will increase our presence in Afghanistan,” he said.
“We have to understand this is about training, assistance, advice... It is not to conduct combat operations but to help the Afghans fight.”
Additional troops now could help bolster Afghan special forces, improve Kabul’s air force to provide ground support and evacuations, and step up officer training, he added.
Stoltenberg did not give exact figures but diplomatic sources say an increase of up to 3,000 troops is under consideration.
The alliance currently has about 13,500 soldiers in what is known as the Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, of which half are from the US.
US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is due to brief the allies later Thursday but Stoltenberg said he did not expect him to give specific troop numbers.
“We will look into how we together can... have enough troops to help the government and break the stalemate and so lay the ground for a political solution,” Stoltenberg said.
Separately, British Defense Minister Michael Fallon said London would provide just under 100 troops, on top of 500 already in Afghanistan.
Like Stoltenberg, Fallon emphasised that the troops would have no combat role and that the deployment was needed to help Afghanistan combat terrorism which threatened regions across the globe, including Europe.
“There is every incentive to stay the course,” he said.

Comments

MORE FROM World

No NATO combat role in Afghanistan: Stoltenberg

BRUSSELS: NATO allies will increase troop numbers in Afghanistan to help the government battle a...

US sets new visa rules for 6 mainly Muslim nations, refugees

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration on Wednesday set new criteria for visa applicants from six...

No NATO combat role in Afghanistan: Stoltenberg
US sets new visa rules for 6 mainly Muslim nations, refugees
Syrian doctor caught in travel ban gives up, moves to Canada
Venezuela hunts for copter pilot behind ‘terrorist attack’
Australian police charge Vatican cardinal with sex offenses
Ex-CIA agent going to jail for kidnapping of Muslim preacher in Italy
Latest News
‘Morning Joe’ host slams Qatar’s Al Jazeera for ‘glorifying’ terror
160 views
Saudi Embassy in Philippines warns against visiting public places
1206 views
Iraq declares end of caliphate after capture historic Mosul mosque
697 views
Prince charming: what you didn’t know about Rihanna’s alleged new Saudi boyfriend
17069 views
Plane crazy: from China coin-thrower to dirty dancer
215 views
No NATO combat role in Afghanistan: Stoltenberg
197 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR