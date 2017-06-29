Saudi Embassy in Philippines warns against visiting public places

  • Search form

JEDDAH: The Saudi Embassy in Manila has warned visiting citizens against visiting public places in the Philippines.
In a statement issued on June 29, it also advised Saudi tourists to take caution when visiting the country.
“Given the current security situation in the Marawi (in the southern) Philippines, and the frequent events of other areas in the Philippines and threats by terrorist groups targeting foreign tourists, the embassy recommends that its dear citizens in the Philippines to avoid public places, take caution, act calmly and contact the embassy through the emergency number for Saudi affairs,” the statement said.
The embassy can be reached by telephone (006328564444), cellphone (00639178946464), or e-mail: [email protected]
