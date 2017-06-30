Kurdish YPG plans to take Azaz-Jarablus area in Syria -statement

BEIRUT: The Syrian Kurdish YPG militia aims to “liberate” the area between Azaz and Jarablus held by Turkey-backed Syrian rebels, a YPG commander said in a statement relayed on a social networking feed by a US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces official.

Commander Sipan Hemo did not give a timeline or details of plans to take the area, which was seized by the Turkey-backed rebels last autumn from Islamic State, but said he regarded Turkey as an occupying force there.

His comments, in a statement to a Kurdish newspaper, were distributed by Naser Haj Mansour, a senior official in the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), of which the YPG is a leading component.

