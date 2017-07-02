  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Jeddah’s north corniche project 80% complete: Mayor

ARAB NEWS |
An artist’s impression of the development project of northern corniche in Jeddah. (SPA)

JEDDAH: The Jeddah northern corniche project is now 80 percent complete, according to Hani bin Mohammed Abu Ras, mayor of Jeddah province.
The project, whose total area covers 700,000 square meters, with green spaces covering an estimated area of 275,000 square meters, also contains a 125-meter fishing pier, a control and communications room, entertainment places, restaurants and seating areas.
Car parking for 1,600 vehicles has been created, Abu Ras said, and there are 17 hiking trails, seating and prayer areas, children’s play areas, as well as 12 works of Saudi artists and 25 kiosks.
After completion, the northern corniche project will accommodate 120,000 people; there will be 17 plaza areas, 17 fountains, five beach control towers, a marine taxi, a 650-meter iron hanging bridge connecting the corniche and Prince Faisal bin Fahd Road, and three ramps for pedestrians and persons with special needs, he said.
He said the cost is SR800 million ($213.3 million), and the project falls within Jeddah province’s plans to develop the seafront for recreational and leisure use.

MOST POPULAR