Ukraine beauty queen live streams own death in drink-fueled road crash

A teenage beauty queen live streamed her own death on social media, as she and a friend were drinking and driving in Ukraine.



Sofia Magerko, 16, and Dasha Medvedeva, 24, could be seen drinking and driving as loud music is played in what was later revealed to be a BMW.



The camera is turned to look out of the window and then suddenly there is a crashing noise, the sound of debris falling and then silence. The vehicle they were in had smashed head first into a lamppost.



Magerko, who had recently won a beauty pageant in her home city of Izyum, died immediately, her friend, Medvedeva, who can be seen driving erratically, died on the way to the hospital.



In the moments before their deaths they can be seen laughing and joking — saying how much they “enjoyed life” — while drinking what appears to have been alcohol from bottles.



According to British website MailOnline a male voice could be heard shortly after describing the scene, presumably to emergency services, explaining: “There is a dead body here… another one fell out of the car.”



The footage, which was shown on the image sharing website Instagram, is just the latest in a series of fatal incidents broadcast to the world as they happened, via social media.



In April Steve Stephens broadcast himself on Facebook Live when he murdered Robert Godwin, 74, shooting him in the head in an unprovoked attack in an Ohio street.



Stephens had been streaming himself, saying he was going to kill more people after his relationship with his partner, Joy Lane, broke down after three years. He later turned the gun on himself after a manhunt was launched.



And in June a young couple in Finland streamed their deaths. On this occasion the pair had filmed themselves drinking from bottles of alcohol and then getting into a car and driving at high speed, before crashing off the road.



There have been other murders and suicides streamed on social media. So bad is the problem, that Facebook recently announced plans to hire a further 3,000 more staff to monitor content being shared on the site.



And Mark Zuckerberg wrote on his Facebook page: “If we’re going to build a safe community, we need to respond quickly. We’re working to make these videos easier to report so we can take the right action sooner — whether that’s responding quickly when someone needs help or taking a post down.”



He added that Facebook staff were working on creating better software to prevent such content from being posted in the first place.