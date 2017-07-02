  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 51 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Middle-East
  • Two suspected Al-Qaeda militants killed in Yemen drone strike

Middle-East

Two suspected Al-Qaeda militants killed in Yemen drone strike

Reuters |
(Google maps)
YEMEN: Two suspected Al-Qaeda militants were killed in a drone strike while traveling on a motorbike in southern Yemen late on Saturday, residents said.
The men died on the outskirts of Al-Wadei town in Abyan province, said residents who identified one of them as a local leader for the militant group called Ibrahim Al-Adani.
There was no immediate statement from the militants or from US forces who have repeatedly launched drone and air strikes on Yemen’s Al-Qaeda branch, known as Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP).
US officials say they are trying to wear down the group’s ability to coordinate attacks abroad.
Another suspected US drone strike killed two men believed to be Al-Qaeda militants in southern Yemen late on Friday, residents and local sources said.
In June, a drone strike killed two suspected Al-Qaeda militants traveling in a vehicle in Al-Naqba area of Shabwa province.
AQAP operates in several provinces in south and eastern Yemen, including in Abyan, Shabwa and Al-Bayda.
YEMEN: Two suspected Al-Qaeda militants were killed in a drone strike while traveling on a motorbike in southern Yemen late on Saturday, residents said.
The men died on the outskirts of Al-Wadei town in Abyan province, said residents who identified one of them as a local leader for the militant group called Ibrahim Al-Adani.
There was no immediate statement from the militants or from US forces who have repeatedly launched drone and air strikes on Yemen’s Al-Qaeda branch, known as Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP).
US officials say they are trying to wear down the group’s ability to coordinate attacks abroad.
Another suspected US drone strike killed two men believed to be Al-Qaeda militants in southern Yemen late on Friday, residents and local sources said.
In June, a drone strike killed two suspected Al-Qaeda militants traveling in a vehicle in Al-Naqba area of Shabwa province.
AQAP operates in several provinces in south and eastern Yemen, including in Abyan, Shabwa and Al-Bayda.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Iraq gains ground in Mosul’s Old City as it presses assault on Daesh

MOSUL: Special forces have recaptured more of Mosul’s historic heart as they press the final stages...

Former Arab-Israeli lawmaker jailed for helping prisoners

JERUSALEM: An Arab-Israeli former lawmaker entered prison Sunday to begin a two-year sentence after...

Iraq gains ground in Mosul’s Old City as it presses assault on Daesh
Former Arab-Israeli lawmaker jailed for helping prisoners
44 Libya soldiers dead in month of fighting militants
Stigma keeps drug addicts quiet in Gaza Strip
Abu Dhabi airport says it is now exempt from US laptop ban
Erdogan hosts Russia defense chief amid Syria border tensions
Latest News
Iraq gains ground in Mosul’s Old City as it presses assault on Daesh
Former Arab-Israeli lawmaker jailed for helping prisoners
44 Libya soldiers dead in month of fighting militants
Stigma keeps drug addicts quiet in Gaza Strip
1 views
Trump vows to support, defend religious freedom in US
7 views
US president defends Twitter use after attacking media
4 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR