  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 min 49 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

Egypt arrests daughter, son-in-law of Islamist leader

AP |
Youssef Al-Qaradawi, Muslim Brotherhood’s spiritual leader. (AFP)

CAIRO: Egyptian security forces have arrested the daughter and son-in-law of the Muslim Brotherhood’s spiritual leader, who is in exile in Qatar.
A statement from the prosecutor says Youssef Al-Qaradawi’s daughter Ola and her husband, Hossam Khalaf, were arrested in a Mediterranean coastal resort on Sunday over allegations of membership in a terrorist organization. On Monday, they were ordered detained for 15 days pending investigation.
Egypt branded the Brotherhood a terrorist organization after the 2013 ouster of President Muhammad Mursi, a member of the group. Thousands of Brotherhood members have been killed and arrested since in a sweeping crackdown.
Al-Qaradawi was sentenced to death in absentia. He is on a sanctions list by Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain — four Arab nations involved in a dispute with Qatar.

Related Articles

CAIRO: Egyptian security forces have arrested the daughter and son-in-law of the Muslim Brotherhood’s spiritual leader, who is in exile in Qatar.
A statement from the prosecutor says Youssef Al-Qaradawi’s daughter Ola and her husband, Hossam Khalaf, were arrested in a Mediterranean coastal resort on Sunday over allegations of membership in a terrorist organization. On Monday, they were ordered detained for 15 days pending investigation.
Egypt branded the Brotherhood a terrorist organization after the 2013 ouster of President Muhammad Mursi, a member of the group. Thousands of Brotherhood members have been killed and arrested since in a sweeping crackdown.
Al-Qaradawi was sentenced to death in absentia. He is on a sanctions list by Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain — four Arab nations involved in a dispute with Qatar.

Tags: Qatar Crisis Yusuf Qaradawi Egypt Muslim Brotherhood

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Did Qatar’s FM just admit to Doha sponsoring terror?

JEDDAH: Qatar’s foreign minister has admitted to Doha being on the list of countries sponsoring...

Major World Cup 2022 contractors draw up plans to leave Qatar amid Gulf row

LONDON: Major Western contractors for the Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar are working on departure...

Did Qatar’s FM just admit to Doha sponsoring terror?
Major World Cup 2022 contractors draw up plans to leave Qatar amid Gulf row
Egypt arrests daughter, son-in-law of Islamist leader
Qatar hands response to Gulf, Arab demands to Kuwait
Suicide bomber dressed as woman kills 14 in Iraq
Lebanon sees tourism rebound as turmoil swallows region
Latest News
McCain-led delegation visits Pakistan for security talks
Thailand’s new labor rules send thousands of migrant workers fleeing
EU urges Myanmar to protect free speech after arrests of journalists
Militants cling on to hundreds of buildings in besieged Philippine city
5 views
No-confidence motion submitted against Maldives speaker
2 views
Suspected Boko Haram militants kill nine, abduct dozens in Niger
2 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR