  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 13 min 22 sec ago

You are here

Business & Economy

Souq.com and Amazon complete $65m acquisition deal

Arab News |
Amazon’s acquisition of Souq.com gives it a foothold to a market of 50 million consumers across several countries. (Reuters)

DUBAI: The Dubai-based online retailer Souq.com on Monday said its sale to e-commerce giant Amazon has been completed.
The $650-million deal, initially announced in March, would allow Amazon to capitalize on Souq.com’s leadership in Middle East and North Africa, accounting for as much as 78 percent of e-commerce in the region.
In a joint statement, Souq.com said that users now could log into their website using their Amazon account even as both companies work on the “next phase of the integration to bring more products and offerings to the region’s customers even faster.”
“It is an exhilarating time for the e-commerce industry in the region. Integration of Amazon’s technology and global resources with our local expertise will help us to offer a great service to our loyal customers,” Ronaldo Mouchawar, the co-founder and chief executive of Souq.com said.
Amazon.com’s senior vice president for its international consumer business, Russ Grandinetti, meanwhile said: “We are excited to be able to provide our customers in the Middle East with the benefit of easy access to Souq.com using their Amazon credentials.”
“We are working to quickly integrate Souq.com and Amazon capabilities, in terms of both customer experience and fulfillment, to provide an ever-improving shopping experience for customers in the Middle East.”
Emaar Malls, the retail unit of Dubai’s largest publicly-traded property company Emaar, earlier offered a $800 million bid for Souq.com, while
China’s Alibaba and retail group Majid Al Futtaim have also shown interest in the online retailer.
Amazon’s acquisition of Souq.com, one of its largest after the 2014 purchase of game streaming site Twitch for $970m, gives it a foothold to a market of 50 million consumers across several countries.
Souq.com claims up to 45 million visitors per month and a range of 8.4 million products – from perfumes to home cleaning products – across 31 categories.

Related Articles

DUBAI: The Dubai-based online retailer Souq.com on Monday said its sale to e-commerce giant Amazon has been completed.
The $650-million deal, initially announced in March, would allow Amazon to capitalize on Souq.com’s leadership in Middle East and North Africa, accounting for as much as 78 percent of e-commerce in the region.
In a joint statement, Souq.com said that users now could log into their website using their Amazon account even as both companies work on the “next phase of the integration to bring more products and offerings to the region’s customers even faster.”
“It is an exhilarating time for the e-commerce industry in the region. Integration of Amazon’s technology and global resources with our local expertise will help us to offer a great service to our loyal customers,” Ronaldo Mouchawar, the co-founder and chief executive of Souq.com said.
Amazon.com’s senior vice president for its international consumer business, Russ Grandinetti, meanwhile said: “We are excited to be able to provide our customers in the Middle East with the benefit of easy access to Souq.com using their Amazon credentials.”
“We are working to quickly integrate Souq.com and Amazon capabilities, in terms of both customer experience and fulfillment, to provide an ever-improving shopping experience for customers in the Middle East.”
Emaar Malls, the retail unit of Dubai’s largest publicly-traded property company Emaar, earlier offered a $800 million bid for Souq.com, while
China’s Alibaba and retail group Majid Al Futtaim have also shown interest in the online retailer.
Amazon’s acquisition of Souq.com, one of its largest after the 2014 purchase of game streaming site Twitch for $970m, gives it a foothold to a market of 50 million consumers across several countries.
Souq.com claims up to 45 million visitors per month and a range of 8.4 million products – from perfumes to home cleaning products – across 31 categories.

Tags: Middle East Middle East and North Africa MENA e-commerce online shopping technology Amazon Souq.com Ronaldo Mouchawar Emaar Malls

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Crude prices resume longest rally since 2012

LONDON: Oil pared earlier losses on Monday, resuming its longest stretch of daily rallies in more...

Egypt’s central bank seen holding key interest rates

CAIRO: Egypt’s central bank will leave its key interest rates unchanged in July, a Reuters poll...

Crude prices resume longest rally since 2012
Egypt’s central bank seen holding key interest rates
Tadawul: Petchem shares remain firm
Abu Dhabi airport sees slower passenger growth in 2017
Souq.com and Amazon complete $65m acquisition deal
Total signs major Iran gas deal, defying US pressure
Latest News
Feeling unwanted and unwelcome, African migrants hit by new tax in Israel
3 views
Sudan president plans maiden Russia trip
6 views
World hunger on the rise again due to conflict, change: UN
5 views
Macron: France ready for ‘radically new path’
7 views
Delays, cost overrun seen for contested UK nuclear plant
4 views
Top Colombian rebel leader in intensive care after stroke
3 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR