Saudi Arabia

Over 30 million iftar meals distributed at Makkah’s Grand Mosque: Report

MOHAMMED RASOOLDEEN |
Young Saudi volunteers distribute water bottles to pilgrims in Makkah. (SPA)
RIYADH: More than 30 million iftar meals were given to worshippers in and around the Grand Mosque in Makkah during Ramadan, according to a report presented to local Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal.
Prince Khaled received the detailed report from Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al-Faleh, chairman of the Executive Committee for the Haj.
It said that a total of 21 government agencies were actively involved in serving the worshippers.
Some 25.11 million iftar packs were distributed to worshippers inside the mosque and another 5.11 million meals were given out outside the main mosque in public places such as bus stops.
There were more than 100 buses to shuttle worshippers to and from the mosque to their respective hotels.
Prince Khaled commended the governmental and non-governmental organizations that drew up plans to handle millions of pilgrims this season.
Some 3 million worshippers including more than 2 million local and foreign pilgrims had visited the grand mosques in Makkah and Madinah.
A strategic plan was implemented by the committee comprising organizations such as the ministries of interior, health, Islamic affairs, the civil defense and some private-sector organizations.
The governor praised the distinguished performance of the officials on duty in serving the pilgrims. He said their services had yielded positive results and left guests satisfied.
Prince Abdullah bin Bandar, deputy governor of Makkah Region, thanked the security personnel participating during the Umrah season for their untiring efforts and hard work.
