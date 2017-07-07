Record temperature in central, eastern parts of Kingdom

JEDDAH: The temperature in central and eastern parts of the Kingdom has reached 53 degrees Celsius for the first time.

Surpassing 50 degrees is rare; in Jeddah, the temperature reached 52 degrees in 2015 and 2010.

The Presidency of Meteorology and Environment (PME) has issued daily warnings about prolonged exposure to the sun.

The extreme heat caused the Ministry of Labor and Social Development to ban working under the sun from noon until 3 p.m. between June 15 and Sept. 15. The ministry deploys inspection teams, which have detected several companies violating the ban.