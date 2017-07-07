  • Search form

Middle-East

Qatar isolation ‘helped Haftar liberate Benghazi’

YOUSSEF KHAZEM |
Members of Libyan National Army (LNA) gather after the liberation of Islamist militants' last stronghold in Benghazi, Libya, on Wednesday. (REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori)

JEDDAH: A new era is dawning on the people of Benghazi, Libya’s second-largest city, after the military leader in the country’s east, Khalifa Haftar, said his National Libyan Army had fully liberated Benghazi from terrorism.
Libyan political analyst Mohammed Akila Al-Imami told Arab News: “One of the factors that helped Haftar liberate the city is the international isolation of Qatar, which forced its followers in Libya to stop their militant activity.”
He added: “The tough situation that has surrounded Benghazi for the past three years culminated on Thursday in liberating the pockets that were fortified in the areas extending from the port of Benghazi to the Zirea area that’s adjacent to the Sabri area.”
The area “extends over 20 km from northwest Benghazi toward the east, and over 5 km from the north toward the southwest,” Al-Imami said.
“This residential area was the last resort for extremists who chose to bear arms against their citizens and were linked to Al-Qaeda… They dug tunnels under the houses they occupied and placed snipers on the roofs.”
The eastern Parliament in Tobruk appointed Haftar as leader of the Libyan army after he refused to recognize the Government of National Accord in Tripoli, headed by Fayez Al-Sarraj.
Al-Imami said Haftar’s army enjoys increasing public support, and has been able to attract many volunteers and officers who graduated from the military academy.
The liberation of Benghazi has come at a high cost, with an estimated death toll of 5,200, he said, adding that the city’s people hope for a unified Libya.

