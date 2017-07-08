  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Arab, Muslim leaders strongly condemn terror attack in Qatif

A security officer checks the documents of a motorist at a checkpoint in Qatif.
JEDDAH: Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, the UAE and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the terror attack on security personnel in Qatif, which left one dead and others injured.
King Salman received a cable of condolences from Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber, emir of Kuwait, in which he expressed his country strong condemnation of the terrorist attack that targeted a security patrol with an explosive projectile in Al-Musawara district in Qatif municipality, resulting in the martyrdom of a security man and the injury of his colleagues.
In his cable, the emir reiterated his country’s stand with the Kingdom and its support for all measures being taken to confront terrorism and preserve its security.
He also renewed Kuwait’s rejection of terrorism in all its forms.
King Salman received cables of condolences from Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.
They expressed their sincere sympathies with the leadership and people of Saudi Arabia.
Oman also condemned the terrorist attack. A statement by the Foreign Ministry affirmed the sultanate’s solidarity with the Kingdom against the scourge of violence and terrorism.
The Bahraini Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the attack. It stressed Bahrain’s stance with Saudi Arabia in all actions and measures taken to maintain its security, stressing the need for concerted international efforts at all levels to eradicate this serious scourge that threatens all countries.
It expressed sincere condolences to the government, people and families of the martyr, wishing a speedy recovery to all who were injured.
The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation strongly condemned this terror attack stressing the UAE’s firm rejection of terrorism in all its forms, and calling for international solidarity in confronting this phenomenon that threatens international security.
Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, secretary-general of the OIC, strongly denounced such repeated terrorist acts that target security personnel while on duty preserving public security and order.
He confirmed the support of the organization for the measures the Kingdom is taking to combat terrorism and wits sources.
