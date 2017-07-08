UNESCO Hebron resolution positive world signal to Palestinians: Experts

  • Search form

DAOUD KUTTAB |
A woman stands outside the old market of the divided West Bank city of Hebron. (AFP)

AMMAN: A UN agency’s designatation of Hebron’s Old City in the occupied West Bank as a World Heritage site has been welcomed by Palestinians.
Although UNESCO’s final resolution emphasized the importance of the site to Jews, Christians and Muslims, it was totally rejected by Israel.
Israel, a supposedly secular state, opposed the resolution, passed 12-3 with six abstentions, using only religious-laden terminologies. From prime minister to president, to defense minister, the attack focused on a claim that the resolution was “anti-semitic.”
The site where Abraham, who is the father of the three monotheistic religions, and his family are buried is in the heart of the Palestinian territories that are illegally occupied by Israel. The UNESCO heritage committee resolved that the old city of Hebron/Al-Khalil was a world heritage site in danger.
PLO executive committee member Hanan Ashrawi welcomed the UNESCO resolution, telling Arab News she was happy with the “important decision that is part of the incremental effort aimed at curbing Israeli attempts of theft and destruction of our sites, and the collective character of Palestine.” Ashrawi said Israel had been trying to “impose a monolithic reality on historical Palestine.”
Rula Ma’ayah, Palestinian minister of tourism, told Arab News in a phone interview that the UNESCO resolution was passed despite extreme pressure on member states.
“The fact that it was passed overwhelmingly, despite being held in secret, shows how deep the international will is on this issue.” Ma’ayah said the decision would improve Palestinians’ morale. “We feel that we are not alone now and that there is an international body that is also concerned about the preservation of this historical site.”
Hebron Gov. Kamel Hamed told Arab News the resolution showed that Hebron is important to the whole world. “With its cultural and human heritage, this decision shows that Hebron is important to the entire world and not just Palestinians,” Hamed said.
Khaled Qawasmi, an elected member of the Hebron City Council, said he hoped that the Hebron Municipality and the committee to rebuild Hebron would “take good care of this heritage and act in a unified way to ensure its preservation for future generations.”
Nayef Hashlamoun, president of Al-Watan Center, described the decision as “a signal” of world support to the Palestinian people. “This is a just and human resolution which stresses the Arab identity of Hebron with its heritage, culture, building and history.”
Hashlamoun, who also presides over the UNESCO Club in Hebron, said, “Putting Hebron on the world heritage endangered list supports peace and opposes violence and terror.”

