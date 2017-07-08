  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 7 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Middle-East
  • ‘Victory’ over Daesh in Mosul to be announced in next hours — Iraqi state TV

Middle-East

Ongoing

‘Victory’ over Daesh in Mosul to be announced in next hours — Iraqi state TV

Reuters |
Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces take position inside a house in the Maidan district in Mosul's Old City on July 4, 2017, during the ongoing offensive to retake the city from Daesh Takfiri terrorists. (AFP)

MOSUL/ERBI: Iraqi security forces expect to take full control of Mosul in the next hours as Daesh's defensive lines collapse, state TV reported on Saturday.
Air strikes and artillery salvoes pounded the jihadists' last bastion in the city as black smoke billowed over it, a Reuters TV crew said.
"We are seeing now the last metres and then final victory will be announced," said a TV speaker, citing the channel's correspondents embedded with security forces battling in Daesh's redoubt in the Old City of Mosul, by the Tigris river. "It's a matter of hours," she said.
A military spokesman cited by the TV said the insurgents' defence lines were collapsing. Iraqi commanders say the insurgents are fighting for each metre with snipers, grenades and suicide bombers, forcing security forces to fight house-to-house in the densely populated maze of narrow alleyways.
A U.S.-led international coalition is providing air and ground support to the eight-month-old offensive to wrest back Mosul, once the de facto capital of Daesh in Iraq.
Months of urban warfare have displaced 900,000 people, about half the city's pre-war population, and killed thousands, according to aid organisations.
Mosul was by far the largest city seized by Daesh in its offensive three years ago where the ultra-hardline group declared its "caliphate" over adjoining parts of Iraq and Syria.
Stripped of Mosul, Daeshe's dominion in Iraq will be reduced to mainly rural, desert areas west and south of the city where tens of thousands of people live. The militants are expected to keep up attacks on selected targets across Iraq.
Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared the end of Daesh's "state of falsehood" a week ago, after security forces took Mosul's mediaeval Grand al-Nuri mosque - although only after retreating militants blew it up.
The United Nations predicts it will cost more than $1 billion to repair basic infrastructure in Mosul. Iraq's regional Kurdish leader said on Thursday in a Reuters interview that the Baghdad central government had failed to prepare a post-battle political, security and governance plan.
The offensive has damaged thousands of structures in Mosul's Old City and destroyed nearly 500 buildings, satellite imagery released by the United Nations on Thursday showed.
In some of the worst affected areas, almost no buildings appear to have escaped damage and Mosul's dense construction means the extent of the devastation might be underestimated, U.N. officials said.

MOSUL/ERBI: Iraqi security forces expect to take full control of Mosul in the next hours as Daesh's defensive lines collapse, state TV reported on Saturday.
Air strikes and artillery salvoes pounded the jihadists' last bastion in the city as black smoke billowed over it, a Reuters TV crew said.
"We are seeing now the last metres and then final victory will be announced," said a TV speaker, citing the channel's correspondents embedded with security forces battling in Daesh's redoubt in the Old City of Mosul, by the Tigris river. "It's a matter of hours," she said.
A military spokesman cited by the TV said the insurgents' defence lines were collapsing. Iraqi commanders say the insurgents are fighting for each metre with snipers, grenades and suicide bombers, forcing security forces to fight house-to-house in the densely populated maze of narrow alleyways.
A U.S.-led international coalition is providing air and ground support to the eight-month-old offensive to wrest back Mosul, once the de facto capital of Daesh in Iraq.
Months of urban warfare have displaced 900,000 people, about half the city's pre-war population, and killed thousands, according to aid organisations.
Mosul was by far the largest city seized by Daesh in its offensive three years ago where the ultra-hardline group declared its "caliphate" over adjoining parts of Iraq and Syria.
Stripped of Mosul, Daeshe's dominion in Iraq will be reduced to mainly rural, desert areas west and south of the city where tens of thousands of people live. The militants are expected to keep up attacks on selected targets across Iraq.
Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared the end of Daesh's "state of falsehood" a week ago, after security forces took Mosul's mediaeval Grand al-Nuri mosque - although only after retreating militants blew it up.
The United Nations predicts it will cost more than $1 billion to repair basic infrastructure in Mosul. Iraq's regional Kurdish leader said on Thursday in a Reuters interview that the Baghdad central government had failed to prepare a post-battle political, security and governance plan.
The offensive has damaged thousands of structures in Mosul's Old City and destroyed nearly 500 buildings, satellite imagery released by the United Nations on Thursday showed.
In some of the worst affected areas, almost no buildings appear to have escaped damage and Mosul's dense construction means the extent of the devastation might be underestimated, U.N. officials said.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

China and the Gulf crisis — the stakes are high

LONDON: Events in the Gulf have accelerated dramatically over the past month, bringing with it...

In Daesh-held Raqqa, parched civilians risk lives for water

BEIRUT: Syria’s Raqqa once thrived on the banks of the gushing Euphrates River, but dire shortages...

China and the Gulf crisis — the stakes are high
In Daesh-held Raqqa, parched civilians risk lives for water
Are Mahmoud Abbas’ challenges to the judiciary exposing his weakness?
UN says truce deal in southern Syria will help peace talks
South Syria truce to allay Jordan, Israel fears about Iran
UK: progress can be made to ease Qatar tensions
Latest News
China and the Gulf crisis — the stakes are high
All Blacks, British Lions draw 3rd Test 15-15, share series
Gaethje stops Johnson in second round of spectacular UFC debut
LaVar Ball on son Lonzo’s debut: ‘His worst game ever’
Fiji books spot in 2019 Rugby World Cup
In Daesh-held Raqqa, parched civilians risk lives for water
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR