Philips Lighting first with renewable energy certificates in Gulf region

Philips Lighting has announced the purchase of traceable renewable electricity from Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s (DEWA) Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai. Through collaboration with ECOHZ, Philips Lighting is the first major international company to secure its renewable energy consumption in the Gulf region using the International REC Standard.

I-REC is a global standard for documenting renewable energy consumption used in regions where no similar documentation scheme exists. It is available in a growing number of countries and meets the robust criteria from RE100 — The Climate Group and CDP’s global initiative for influential businesses committed to 100 percent renewable power.

This latest step adds to the growing number of Philips Lighting operations fully powered by rene “wable electricity, living up to the commitments outlined in the company’s sustainability vision, Brighter Lives, Better World.” This includes ambitious targets to be carbon neutral by 2020, and using only electricity coming from renewable sources in that same year.

Nicola Kimm, head of sustainability, environment, health and safety at Philips Lighting, said: “If we look around us, we see an ever increasing need for more energy. Through the sales of our energy efficient lighting, we contribute to reducing lighting’s share of all global electricity consumption from the current 15 percent level to 8 percent in 2030. However, this alone is not enough. To keep our planet on course with the Paris agreement to mitigate climate change, we must fully switch to renewable sources of electricity. Partnering with ECOHZ enables us to keep to our part in this fiduciary duty.”

Tom Lindberg, managing director at ECOHZ: “Currently, around 1 percent of electricity in the Gulf region is generated from renewable sources. Looking at the great interest in renewable energy from multinationals operating in the region, this is not enough. Philips Lighting is taking a bold first mover step and is a great example of how corporate action can show this demand for traceable, credible renewable electricity,”

Sam Kimmins, head of RE100 at The Climate Group, said: “It is inspiring to see Philips Lighting working to source renewables in an oil dominated market. Going 100 percent renewable makes business sense, and solutions are available — wherever operations are based. Together, RE100 members are creating change, and accelerating progress to a low carbon economy.”

