Saudi Arabia

14 mosques in Makkah being built in original architectural style

MOHAMMED AL-SULAMI |
An artist’s impression of Haya’a Al-Egatha Mosque in Makkah.
JEDDAH: The Ministry of Islamic Affairs has began implementing the designs of 14 out of 50 mosques in the Makkan style to increase the Islamic identity of the surrounding Makkah environs.
The agreement was signed between the ministry and the Charitable Foundation for the Construction of Mosques to design and rehabilitate 50 mosques in Makkah, and to review the infrastructure and services of the city and Al-Mashaer area.
The project will also identify the technical features and measurements to build mosques and provide the architectural structures with artistic poise that reflects the past, but in a modern framework.
