  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 27 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Kingdom has always exerted efforts toward peace, security: Saudi diplomat

Saudi Arabia

Kingdom has always exerted efforts toward peace, security: Saudi diplomat

ARAB NEWS |
RIYADH: The Saudi charge d’affairs in Germany, Adnan bin Mahmoud Bostaji, said the Kingdom has always exerted efforts to achieve peace and security in the world.
Speaking to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) in Hamburg, Germany, the diplomat said this comes within the framework of the Kingdom’s desire to fight terrorism in all its forms and dry up its financial sources.
He said the Kingdom, through its participation in the G-20 Summit in Hamburg, has renewed support for efforts in eradicating terrorism and extremism, from which the world has greatly suffered.
In his address at the Arab-Islamic-American Summit in Riyadh, King Salman affirmed Saudi’s decisiveness to stamp out all terrorist groups, whatever their religion, sect or ideology, he said.
Regarding the G-20 Summit in 2020, the Saudi diplomat said the Kingdom has the ability to host the event stemming from its long-standing experience in holding international conferences.
RIYADH: The Saudi charge d’affairs in Germany, Adnan bin Mahmoud Bostaji, said the Kingdom has always exerted efforts to achieve peace and security in the world.
Speaking to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) in Hamburg, Germany, the diplomat said this comes within the framework of the Kingdom’s desire to fight terrorism in all its forms and dry up its financial sources.
He said the Kingdom, through its participation in the G-20 Summit in Hamburg, has renewed support for efforts in eradicating terrorism and extremism, from which the world has greatly suffered.
In his address at the Arab-Islamic-American Summit in Riyadh, King Salman affirmed Saudi’s decisiveness to stamp out all terrorist groups, whatever their religion, sect or ideology, he said.
Regarding the G-20 Summit in 2020, the Saudi diplomat said the Kingdom has the ability to host the event stemming from its long-standing experience in holding international conferences.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Jeddah community shows solidarity with families of martyrs

JEDDAH: Under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, deputy premier and minister of...

Fetian Tent — a new feature for children at Souq Okaz

JEDDAH: The 11th Souq Okaz will introduce a number of new features, including the Fetian Tent...

Jeddah community shows solidarity with families of martyrs
Fetian Tent — a new feature for children at Souq Okaz
King Salman approves plans to make public health policy a priority
Kingdom has always exerted efforts toward peace, security: Saudi diplomat
Imports of non-dissolvable plastic products prohibited; soon to be banned from use
Saudi clinics provide 2,276 prescriptions for Syrians at Zaatari camp
Latest News
Dubai’s non-oil foreign trade up 2.7 percent to Dh327 billion in first quarter of 2017
1 views
Myanmar workers in Thailand victims of a broken system
176 views
Japan PM Abe to reshuffle cabinet as support plunges to lowest since 2012
81 views
Qatar tells CNBC it has $340 bln in reserves, enough to weather sanctions
1589 views
Rioting inmates burn Guyana prison, battle police
90 views
Another quake rocks Philippine island
237 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR