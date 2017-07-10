‘Spider-Man’ casts a wide web to top box office

  • Search form

British actor Tom Holland
LOS ANGELES: “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” Sony’s newest addition to the growing library of summertime superhero yarns, spun up an impressive opening in North American theaters this weekend, with ticket sales for the three-day weekend estimated at $117 million.
That would give the film the third-largest opening so far this year, behind “Beauty and the Beast” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.” Sony, along with Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studios, spent a hefty $175 million to make the film, but global sales have already surpassed $250 million, according to website boxofficemojo.com.
This family-friendly version of “Spider-Man” — with a 93 percent rating on the Rotten Tomatoes website — stars Tom Holland as a young Peter Parker, ably mentored by Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man as he takes on bad guy Vulture (Michael Keaton). Director Jon Watts had previously helmed lower-budget cop and horror films.
Last week’s No. 1 film, “Despicable Me 3,” came in second at a respectable $34 million, website Exhibitor Relations reported. In Universal’s latest installment in the animated series, Steve Carell stars as the voice of bad guy-turned-protagonist Gru — and his twin brother Dru. Kristen Wiig voices Gru’s wife Lucy and “South Park” co-creator Trey Parker is evil villain Balthazar Bratt.
