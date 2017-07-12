Islamophobia continues to increase: OIC report

RIYADH: The Islamophobia Observatory Report of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) described the growing fear against Islam and Muslims in certain parts of the world.

Presenting the report on Monday at the 44th Council of Foreign Ministers Conference in Abidjan, OIC Secretary-General Yousef Al-Othaimeen said: “The growing trend of Islamophobia has not subsided in any tangible way. Muslims have been terrorized and discriminated against. Islamic sacred symbols have been insulted. People with Islamic attire were targeted with hatred. Women with hijabs were abused on streets and in public spaces. Certain governments outlawed Islamic attire or restricted Muslims from having prayer facilities. Right-wing politicians and media spread evil images of Islam.”

“Acts of radical and extreme groups in the name of Islam have provided xenophobes with excuses to further their agendas. Their statements and acts have not only been irresponsible, but also conducive to the radical narratives of violent groups and terrorists,” he added.

Al-Othaimeen stressed that the OIC has been active in combating Islamophobia at the political, diplomatic and operational levels in order to raise awareness among the international community of the threats that Islamophobia poses to global peace and security.

He noted that OIC member states, together with the international community, need to take more serious actions to address the current challenges of Islamophobia, including enforcing laws which prohibit discrimination, hostility or violence against any religion.