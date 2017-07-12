  • Search form

Last updated: 35 min 59 sec ago

  • UAE para-athlete dies in training accident

Sports

UAE para-athlete dies in training accident

AFP |
Newham Leisure Center where Abdullah Hayayei was killed during practice (Google Street View)

LONDON: United Arab Emirates para-athlete Abdullah Hayayei has died following a training incident casting a pall over the World Para-athletics championships which begin in London on Friday. He was 36.
Hayayei, who was set to compete in the shot put, discus and javelin F34 events, suffered the fatal injury while training in London on Tuesday.
Although the emergency services were called, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Police, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance were called shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, 11 July, to reports of a seriously injured man at Newham Leisure Center,” London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement sent to AFP.
“The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 5.20 p.m.. At this early stage, it is believed the man was struck by a metal pole which formed part of training facilities at the center.
“The man was a competitor at the World Para Athletic Championships being held in London. His next of kin have been informed.”
Philip Craven, long-time chairman of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) but who is stepping down later this year, said it was devastating news.
“We are all truly devastated by this tragic news and the passing of Abdullah,” he said.
“The thoughts, prayers and condolences of the whole Paralympic Movement are with Abdullah’s family, friends and teammates as well as the whole of the National Paralympic Committee of the UAE.
“We are all in a state of shock at this terrible tragedy.”
Hayayei competed at the 2015 world championships in Doha, finishing fifth in the discus F34 and eighth in shot put F34, as well as in last year’s Paralympics, finishing sixth in the javelin F34 and seventh in shot put F34.
A moment of silence will be held in honor of Hayayei during Friday’s opening ceremony at London Stadium.

