  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 57 min 42 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • IMF’s Lagarde not ruling out possibility of another financial crisis

IMF’s Lagarde not ruling out possibility of another financial crisis

Arab News |
There may, one day, be another crisis, according to Christine Lagarde, the International Monetary Fund’s managing director. (Reuters)

DUBAI: The International Monetary Fund’s managing director Christine Lagarde did not discount the possibility of another financial crisis and has called on finance ministers and policymakers to act with caution and prepare in case it happens.
“There may, one day, be another crisis,” Lagarde told CNBC, responding to comments earlier made by US Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen that she did not believe that there will be another financial crisis for at least as long as she lives, because of reforms of the banking system after the 2007-2009 financial crash.
“I plan on having a long life and I hope she (Yellen) does, too, so I wouldn’t absolutely bet on that because there are cycles that we have seen over the past decade and I wouldn’t exclude that,” Lagarde said.
The IMF last week said that global growth should hit 3.5 percent this year and next year, but cautioned that leaders needed to address several financial vulnerabilities.
Lagarde, in a blog post to accompany the IMF report, said that “financial vulnerabilities present an immediate concern.”
“After a long period of favorable financial conditions, including low-interest rates and easier access to credit, corporate leverage in many emerging economies is too high. In Europe, bank balance sheets still need repair following the crisis. In China, a faster-than-projected expansion — if it continues to be fueled by rapid credit and increased spending — would potentially lead to unsustainable public and private debt in the future,” the IMF official said.
She likewise urged participants of the G20 summit in Hamburg to use the current period of growth as an opportunity “to further safeguard the financial sector — by building up capital buffers and strengthening corporate and bank balance sheets; to address the issue of stagnant real wages — which can undermine the recovery and fuel discontent; and to confront the problem of excessive current account imbalances — with both surplus and deficit countries playing their part.”
The G20 leaders’ summit was set up after the 2007-2009 financial crash to provide a broader and more inclusive institution than the G7 group of rich economies.
Its membership represents about 85 percent of global GDP and includes Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Turkey and several EU countries.

Related Articles

DUBAI: The International Monetary Fund’s managing director Christine Lagarde did not discount the possibility of another financial crisis and has called on finance ministers and policymakers to act with caution and prepare in case it happens.
“There may, one day, be another crisis,” Lagarde told CNBC, responding to comments earlier made by US Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen that she did not believe that there will be another financial crisis for at least as long as she lives, because of reforms of the banking system after the 2007-2009 financial crash.
“I plan on having a long life and I hope she (Yellen) does, too, so I wouldn’t absolutely bet on that because there are cycles that we have seen over the past decade and I wouldn’t exclude that,” Lagarde said.
The IMF last week said that global growth should hit 3.5 percent this year and next year, but cautioned that leaders needed to address several financial vulnerabilities.
Lagarde, in a blog post to accompany the IMF report, said that “financial vulnerabilities present an immediate concern.”
“After a long period of favorable financial conditions, including low-interest rates and easier access to credit, corporate leverage in many emerging economies is too high. In Europe, bank balance sheets still need repair following the crisis. In China, a faster-than-projected expansion — if it continues to be fueled by rapid credit and increased spending — would potentially lead to unsustainable public and private debt in the future,” the IMF official said.
She likewise urged participants of the G20 summit in Hamburg to use the current period of growth as an opportunity “to further safeguard the financial sector — by building up capital buffers and strengthening corporate and bank balance sheets; to address the issue of stagnant real wages — which can undermine the recovery and fuel discontent; and to confront the problem of excessive current account imbalances — with both surplus and deficit countries playing their part.”
The G20 leaders’ summit was set up after the 2007-2009 financial crash to provide a broader and more inclusive institution than the G7 group of rich economies.
Its membership represents about 85 percent of global GDP and includes Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Turkey and several EU countries.

Tags: economy IMF Christine Lagarde financial crisis

Comments

Latest News
Iran and Oman to strengthen ties amid Gulf crisis
79 views
Once-loyal prosecutor emerges as hero in Venezuela protests
11 views
US Democrats in new bid to push Russia, Iran sanctions bill
23 views
Querrey stuns defending champion Murray
7 views
Davies strikes again as Canada ties Costa Rica
12 views
Five-star Kittel wins Tour de France 11th stage
4 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR