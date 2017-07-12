Mobily adds Booking.com to Neqaty partners

Mobily has announced the inclusion of Booking.com, a popular website for hotel bookings, to its Neqaty program partners.

Through this strategic partnership, Mobily adds an important and unique diversity to the program’s partners which provides the best added value to its subscribers.

Founded in 1996, Booking.com connects travelers with places to stay in more than 227 countries.

Subscribers will get one point for each two riyals spent while booking through the website.

To facilitate the process, Booking.com has created a special website through which points can be collected. Customers can do so by visiting the following link: http://mobily.im/Booking.

Mobily provides its users with a wide collection of valuable rewards that meet their expectations and needs.

The Neqaty rewards are divided into two main types. Rewards within Mobily services like additional balance, partial bill payment, voice calls, free SMS, and data utilization; and second, discounts at Neqaty partners which are spread all across the Kingdom and cover all types of commercial activities.

