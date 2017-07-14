  • Search form

Jerusalem holy site shut for prayers after shooting — police

Israeli police check the scene (center R) and surround a dead body where assailants fired shots toward Israeli forces on the Al Aqsa mosque compound in the Jerusalem’s Old City on July 14, 2017. (AFP)
Israeli police check the scene where assailants fired shots toward Israeli forces on the Al Aqsa mosque compound in the Jerusalem’s Old City on July 14, 2017. (AFP)
JERUSALEM: Israeli police declared Friday’s Muslim prayers will not be held at Jerusalem’s holiest site after two Israelis were critically wounded in a shooting near the site.
The ancient, marble-and-stone compound houses the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam’s third-holiest site, and the 7th century Dome of the Rock. Thousands pray there every Friday.
Police were still checking whether the gunmen, who were reportedly killed by security forces, were Palestinian, a spokesman said.
MOST POPULAR