Saudi border guard killed in Qatif

JEDDAH: One Saudi security official was killed on Thursday evening after his vehicle was attacked in Qatif governorate, the Interior Ministry said.

Sergeant Mohammed Hussein Hazazi was killed in the shooting, which also left his colleague, Sergeant Khalid Muaber Hakami, hospitalized. The incident happened around 10 p.m. as the two border guards patrolled along Al-Rams coast in the governorate.

Authorities have began an investigation into the attack which they have called terror related.

In July, 5 security officers have been killed in separate attacks in Qatif with 13 others injured, including Thursday’s border guard attack.

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia executed four citizens for terrorism in Qatif.

Last week, two soldiers where killed in two separate incidents in Al-Musawara district.

Last May in Al-Musawara, A Saudi child and a Pakistani man were killed and 10 people were wounded after armed assailants fired at company workers carrying out a development project.

The aim of the attack was to obstruct the demolition of abandoned old houses in the district, which terrorists used as hideouts and dens for criminal activities including kidnapping and drug-peddling.

Al-Musawara is one of Qatif’s oldest areas, with some of its buildings more than 100 years old.

The area contains unplanned buildings, and the development project entails the demolition of 488 residential units, and construction of shopping centers, restaurants, residential towers and a cultural center.