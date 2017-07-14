Saudi King Salman, Trump, discuss Qatar dispute

JEDDAH: US President Donald Trump on Friday discussed with Saudi King Salman efforts to resolve the month-long dispute between Qatar and four Arab states, the White House said.

Speaking from Air Force One by phone, Trump emphasized the need to cut all funding for terrorism and discredit extremist ideology.

The two leaders underscored the importance of following through on commitments from the Riyadh Summit, according to a readout from the White House.

The Anti-Terror Quartet (ATQ) — comprising Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain — cut ties with Qatar over allegations it funds extremist groups and is allying with Iran. Qatar denies this.

King Salman congratulated Trump on the victory over Daesh in Mosul.